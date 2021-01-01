Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1190
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (113.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 327.5 mm (12.89 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.4 mm (0.65 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~89%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS - 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 384 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
4. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or XPS 17 9700
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510
9. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский