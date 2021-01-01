Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1190
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113.8 vs 130 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.6%
|~73.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|12.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|147 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|384
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|40 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1