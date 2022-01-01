Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (113.8 vs 135.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 327.5 x 224 x 16.4 mm
12.89 x 8.82 x 0.65 inches		 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm
14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches
Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~76.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1418:1 -
sRGB color space 91.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 67.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.7% -
Response time 70 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 67.6 dB 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

