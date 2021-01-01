Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) or ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) vs L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1190
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $769
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) and L15 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (113.8 vs 142 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
vs
ThinkPad L15 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Width 327.5 mm (12.89 inches) 366.5 mm (14.43 inches)
Height 224 mm (8.82 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 16.4 mm (0.65 inches) 21 mm (0.83 inches)
Area 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.6% ~73.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 10.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 384 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

