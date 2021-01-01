Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1409
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 49.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 45% sharper screen – 227 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 327.5 mm (12.89 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 225.4 mm (8.87 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99% 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

