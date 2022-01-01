You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 67 against 57 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.8 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm

12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 7400:1 sRGB color space 99% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) 400 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) +27% 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 65.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.