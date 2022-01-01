You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 64 against 57 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.5 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm

12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 300:1 sRGB color space 99% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) +82% 400 nits Latitude 5421 220 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5421 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

