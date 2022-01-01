Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) or Latitude 5421 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 87% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 64 against 57 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.5 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
Latitude 5421

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm
12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches		 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 300:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5421 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

