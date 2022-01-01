Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell Latitude 5530
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm
12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Latitude 5530 +11%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4349
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
