Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
- Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm
12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.2%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|473 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +12%
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +48%
6452
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +33%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +86%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
