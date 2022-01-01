Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) or MateBook X Pro 2022 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 68% sharper screen – 264 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (106.2 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 327.5 x 225.4 x 16.8 mm
12.89 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~87.7%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook X Pro 2022 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

