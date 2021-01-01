Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) vs T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1409
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1190
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) and T14s Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
vs
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 327.5 mm (12.89 inches) 327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
Height 225.4 mm (8.87 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.8 mm (0.66 inches) 16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~73.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

