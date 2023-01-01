Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (111.6 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm
12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~89%
Side bezels 8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 27.3 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1523:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:59 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 340 grams 429 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD)
1.46 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +243%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 70.2 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

