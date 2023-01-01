You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Battery 57 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.6 mm

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.65 inches 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.8% Side bezels 8 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 27.3 dB 38.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1523:1 2148:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 97.4% Adobe RGB profile 71.4% 71.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 69.4% 69.2% Response time 30 ms 30 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time 1:59 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 340 grams 352 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 (AMD) 3.686 TFLOPS ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 70.2 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.