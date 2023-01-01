Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 or Latitude 3440 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Dell Latitude 3440

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Latitude 3440
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
Dell Latitude 3440
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 and Dell Latitude 3440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
vs
Latitude 3440

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm
12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches		 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~76.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +82%
400 nits
Latitude 3440
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 244 / 300 grams 342 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 12 5
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 3440 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 85.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4:
    - Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom).
    - Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom.
Notes on Latitude 3440:
    - Keyboard backlit is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

