Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs Dell Latitude 3440
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm
12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches
|322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm
12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches
|Area
|720 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.9%
|~76.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|40.2 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|800:1
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|60 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|244 / 300 grams
|342 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|5 (1P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|5
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +297%
1643
414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +502%
7299
1212
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7046
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4:
- Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom).
- Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom.
Notes on Latitude 3440:
- Keyboard backlit is optional.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
