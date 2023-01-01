Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 57 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Celeron 7305 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3440 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches 322.2 x 219.4 x 16.8-18.6 mm

12.69 x 8.64 x 0.66-0.73 inches Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~76.4% Side bezels 8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 40.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +82% 400 nits Latitude 3440 220 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 244 / 300 grams 342 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 3440 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4: - Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom). - Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom. Notes on Latitude 3440: - Keyboard backlit is optional.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.