Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs) Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.5% Side bezels 8 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +60% 400 nits ProBook 440 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 244 / 300 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) undefined TGP 15 W - Type Integrated - Fabrication process 10 nm - GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared - Memory type LPDDR5X - Memory speed 4.8 Gbps - Shading units (cores) 640 - Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 - Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 - GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS ProBook 440 G10 n/a

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4: - Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom). - Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.