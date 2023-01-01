Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 or ProBook 440 G10 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 vs HP ProBook 440 G10

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
VS
55 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G10
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
HP ProBook 440 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 and HP ProBook 440 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4
vs
ProBook 440 G10

Case

Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm
12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches		 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.5%
Side bezels 8 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Material Top: Carbon fiber
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +60%
400 nits
ProBook 440 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 244 / 300 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 12 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated -
Fabrication process 10 nm -
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared -
Memory type LPDDR5X -
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps -
Shading units (cores) 640 -
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 -
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4:
    - Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom).
    - Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Comments

