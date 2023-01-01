Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Battery 57 Wh - 47 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 57 against 47 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) Dimensions 317.5 x 226.9 x 16.9 mm

12.5 x 8.93 x 0.67 inches 313 x 219.3 x 17.99 mm

12.32 x 8.63 x 0.71 inches Area 720 cm2 (111.6 inches2) 686 cm2 (106.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~82.8% Side bezels 8 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Material Top: Carbon fiber

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 800:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 +33% 400 nits ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 47 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 244 / 300 grams 298 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Synaptic CX11880 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.1 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T14s Gen 4: - Deep black models: carbon fiber hybrid (top), aluminum (bottom). - Storm grey models: aluminum top and bottom.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.