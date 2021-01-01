Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 57 against 49.9 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.6 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|37.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|60.1%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351
7602
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1349
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5015
7740
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
