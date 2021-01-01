ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (100.1 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~79.4% Side bezels 10.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level 37.6 dB 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 60.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 61.5% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +9% 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.3 dB 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.