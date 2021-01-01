Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 100 against 57 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Better webcam recording quality
- 80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1349
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5015
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +161%
13076
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|30 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
