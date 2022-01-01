You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 90 against 57 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~77.8% Side bezels 10.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 60.1% - Adobe RGB profile 61.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 100% Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1425 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +371% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.