58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
62 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $1307
Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 96 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (126.9 vs 140.6 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.6 dB -

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 60.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +15%
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 76.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

