Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~80.4% Side bezels 10.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 - sRGB color space 60.1% - Adobe RGB profile 61.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +36% 300 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weight of AC adapter 363 grams 325 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 76.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Latitude 5530: - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.