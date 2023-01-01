Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs Dell Latitude 5530

50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Dell Latitude 5530
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 140.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~80.4%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 -
sRGB color space 60.1% -
Adobe RGB profile 61.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +36%
300 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 363 grams 325 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 76.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Latitude 5530:
    - Has an optional IR emitter/Ambient Light Sensor (ALS) in some configurations.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

