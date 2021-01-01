Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

57 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
70 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
From $2320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 71 against 57 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches		 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82.7%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 37.6 dB 48.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 60.1% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 61.5% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 76.4%
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 924 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1402 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
2.822 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +279%
10.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 76.3 dB 74.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

