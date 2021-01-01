ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 71 against 57 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~82.7% Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37.6 dB 48.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 60.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 61.5% 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 76.4% Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 300 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 924 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 75 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1402 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 896 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +279% 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.3 dB 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.