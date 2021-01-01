Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 153-209% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 71 against 57 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm
14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37.6 dB
|48.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|60.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.5%
|77.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|76.4%
|Response time
|25 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|924 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351
6374
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1349
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5015
10234
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|74.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
