Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (110.5 vs 140.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|Thickness
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37.6 dB
|33.4 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1682:1
|sRGB color space
|60.1%
|56.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.5%
|39%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|38.2%
|Response time
|25 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|344 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1261
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +77%
4157
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +88%
1815
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|74.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
