ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery 57 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 57 against 45 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~76.6% Side bezels 10.2 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.6 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 60.1% 60.2% Adobe RGB profile 61.5% 41.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% 40.3% Response time 25 ms 37 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 300 nits ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm 365 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 2.822 TFLOPS ThinkPad E15 Gen 3 (AMD) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 20GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 48 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.3 dB 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.8 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.