Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
From $1190
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (113.8 vs 140.6 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Width
|365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
|327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
|16.4 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|734 cm2 (113.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|37.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|60.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|61.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.1%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|363 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4351
4509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.8 mm
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
