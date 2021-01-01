Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs T14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
VS
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and T14s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (114.4 vs 140.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
vs
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Width 365.8 mm (14.4 inches) 327.5 mm (12.89 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 225.4 mm (8.87 inches)
Thickness 19.1 mm (0.75 inches) 16.8 mm (0.66 inches)
Area 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~73.2%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 37.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 800:1
sRGB color space 60.1% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 61.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.1% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 363 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 76.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

