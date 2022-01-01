You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 100 against 68 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 10.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 135 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 35 W 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) 4.32 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +20% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.