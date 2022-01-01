You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 68 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 5570 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (122.9 vs 142 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 7.7-11.64 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.3-0.46 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~89% Side bezels 10.6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) 300 nits Precision 5570 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 35 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) +206% 4.32 TFLOPS Precision 5570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

