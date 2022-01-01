Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) or ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) vs L15 Gen 3 (AMD)

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
VS
51 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) and L15 Gen 3 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (132.4 vs 142 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
vs
ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD)

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches		 360.2 x 237 x 19.93 mm
14.18 x 9.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 854 cm2 (132.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~78.6%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

