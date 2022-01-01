You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm

14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~81.4% Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) 300 nits ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 135 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 35 W 80 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 712 MHz 780 MHz GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1290 MHz FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) 4.32 TFLOPS ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 +206% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.