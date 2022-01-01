Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) or ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) vs P1 Gen 5

59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) and P1 Gen 5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
  • Can run popular games at about 113-155% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 90 against 68 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
vs
ThinkPad P1 Gen 5

Case

Weight 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 366.5 x 250 x 21.2-24.2 mm
14.43 x 9.84 x 0.83-0.95 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.8 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 916 cm2 (142 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~81.4%
Side bezels 10.6 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 135 W 135 / 170 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712 MHz 780 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057 MHz 1290 MHz
FLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 vs ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
2. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
3. ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) vs ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”)
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
5. XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
6. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5
7. ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) vs ThinkPad P1 Gen 5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 and T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский