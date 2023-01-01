Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.9 vs 143.4 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|42.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|97.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.7%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|240 / 300 / 541 grams
|194 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.75 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +18%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7741
9084
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +15%
1762
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7583
12685
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|2400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x16 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|12.6 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
- Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
- Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
- Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1