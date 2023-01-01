Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.9 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 356.7 x 242.3 x 12.95 mm
14.04 x 9.54 x 0.51 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~85.9%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 42.7 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 240 / 300 / 541 grams 194 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
2.703 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-42) +36%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 83.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.6 x 8.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
    - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

