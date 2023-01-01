Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 100 against 52.5 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~86.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 38.6 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 2% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 64% 100% Adobe RGB profile 48% 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 48% 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 240 / 338 / 541 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +92% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness ~78.9 dB ~84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras. - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.

