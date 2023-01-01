Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Display
3456 x 2234
Battery
100 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 100 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~86.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 38.6 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~2% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 64% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 48% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 48% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
400 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 140 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 240 / 338 / 541 grams 353 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +92%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness ~78.9 dB ~84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
    - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

