Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 56% sharper screen – 142 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)

56% sharper screen – 142 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (143.4 vs 157.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 91 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +60% 400 nits Vivobook 17X (K3704) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.2 Wh 86 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 300 / 541 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Vivobook 17X (K3704) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.