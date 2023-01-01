Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or Vivobook 17X (K3704) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 vs Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
VS
50 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 and Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 56% sharper screen – 142 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (143.4 vs 157.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704)
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2
vs
Vivobook 17X (K3704)

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.2%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 91 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +60%
400 nits
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 300 / 541 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Vivobook 17X (K3704)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2:
    - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400.
    - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 or ask any questions
