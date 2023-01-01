Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 52.2 Wh 86 Wh - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce MX550 4GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs) User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 66 against 52.2 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 66 against 52.2 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.7 vs 143.4 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 5680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~87.3% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.5 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1300:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 400 nits Precision 5680 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.2 Wh 86 Wh 66 Wh 99.5 Wh Voltage - 15.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 100 / 165 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 300 / 541 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS Precision 5680 +82% 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.6 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras. - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.