Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP ZBook Firefly 16 G10 Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 368.7 x 250.9 x 19.9 mm

Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 12 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 175° Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 (250 nits) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 +60% 400 nits ZBook Firefly 16 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 51 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 / 135 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 240 / 300 / 541 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 4GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 2.703 TFLOPS ZBook Firefly 16 G10 +115% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB 64GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad T16 Gen 2: - Memory types: configurations with integrated graphics utilize DDR4-3200 or DDR5-4800, and models with discrete graphics employ LPDDR5x-6400. - Camera quality: models with discrete graphics boast a superior 5MP FHD camera, while those with integrated graphics offer either FHD or HD cameras. - Black model: carbon lid, plastic body. Gray model: all aluminum.

