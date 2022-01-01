You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Can run popular games at about 33-45% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

48% sharper screen – 210 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (102.4 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 309.8 x 213.3 x 14.9 mm

12.2 x 8.4 x 0.59 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 661 cm2 (102.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 8.6 mm 0 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 210 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 +33% 400 nits Swift 5 (SF514-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i7 1260P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 10 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1533 Swift 5 (SF514-56) +12% 1718 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 7760 Swift 5 (SF514-56) +19% 9221 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1568 Swift 5 (SF514-56) +9% 1709 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6272 Swift 5 (SF514-56) +50% 9416

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 24 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 +60% 2.703 TFLOPS Swift 5 (SF514-56) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.