Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 58.2 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 58.2 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • 60% sharper screen – 227 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 143.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level 34 dB 41.9 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% 88.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16
400 nits
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 +4%
2.703 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
