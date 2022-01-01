Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1393:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|80.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.1%
|100%
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|541 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1641
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6277
11387
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1568
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6767
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +116%
14646
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|12.9 x 8.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
