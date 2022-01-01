Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
65 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 90 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 354 x 248.5 x 19.9-21.9 mm
13.94 x 9.78 x 0.78-0.86 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~84.4%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% 100%
Response time 22 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED +115%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 12.9 x 8.4 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

