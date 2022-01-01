You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 75 against 52.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

71% sharper screen – 243 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.3 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.2% Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Blue, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 142 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1393:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% 100% Response time 22 ms 1 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 400 nits Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.