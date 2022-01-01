Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
Review
Performance
System and application performance
58
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
80
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (143.4 vs 185.4 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 87 against 52.5 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|4
|Noise level
|-
|52.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|100:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|1003 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1507
Alienware x17 R2 +23%
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5813
Alienware x17 R2 +119%
12720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Alienware x17 R2 +27%
1872
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5202
Alienware x17 R2 +234%
17375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
