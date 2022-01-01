Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (143.4 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 87 against 52.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 4
Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 100:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 +33%
400 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
5813
Alienware x17 R2 +119%
12720
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
5202
Alienware x17 R2 +234%
17375

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +411%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
