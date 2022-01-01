You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1380 grams less (around 3.04 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (143.4 vs 185.4 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 87 against 52.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~69% Side bezels 8.6 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Gray White Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 4 Noise level - 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 100:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 +33% 400 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 135 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 1003 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 10 14 Threads 12 20 L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1507 Alienware x17 R2 +23% 1855 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 5813 Alienware x17 R2 +119% 12720 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1478 Alienware x17 R2 +27% 1872 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 5202 Alienware x17 R2 +234% 17375

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +411% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.