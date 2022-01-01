Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Latitude 7430 important characteristics
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (104 vs 143.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.5%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16
400 nits
Latitude 7430
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +6%
1641
Latitude 7430
1553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +5%
6277
Latitude 7430
5954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +3%
1568
Latitude 7430
1524
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +4%
6767
Latitude 7430
6495

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

