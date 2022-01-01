Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Latitude 7430 55 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Dell Latitude 7430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (104 vs 143.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.5% Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans - 1 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 400 nits Latitude 7430 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 +6% 1641 Latitude 7430 1553 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 +5% 6277 Latitude 7430 5954 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 +3% 1568 Latitude 7430 1524 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 +4% 6767 Latitude 7430 6495

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 75.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.