Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Latitude 7430
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (104 vs 143.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|671 cm2 (104 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1393:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|80.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.1%
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|541 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +6%
1641
1553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +5%
6277
5954
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +3%
1568
1524
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +4%
6767
6495
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
