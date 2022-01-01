Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Precision 3570 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 3570

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.8 vs 143.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.8%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16 +82%
400 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 and ThinkPad T16
2. ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) and ThinkPad T16
3. ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) and ThinkPad T16
4. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Precision 3570
5. Latitude 5430 and Precision 3570
6. Precision 5470 and Precision 3570

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3570 and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский