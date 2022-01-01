Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 5470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
47
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
37
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
78
NanoReview Score
55
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 72 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.2 vs 143.4 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~87%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|50.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1393:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|80.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.1%
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|541 gramm
|415 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +1%
1641
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6277
Precision 5470 +62%
10175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1568
Precision 5470 +6%
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6767
Precision 5470 +80%
12207
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|80.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|10.8 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1