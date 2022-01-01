Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Precision 5470 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 5470

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5470
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Dell Precision 5470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Precision 5470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 72 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (101.2 vs 143.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Precision 5470

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~87%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2
Noise level 34 dB 50.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16
400 nits
Precision 5470 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 135 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 415 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
6277
Precision 5470 +62%
10175
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
6767
Precision 5470 +80%
12207

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 48 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 10.8 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or ThinkPad T16
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 or ThinkPad T16
3. Dell Precision 5570 or Lenovo ThinkPad T16
4. Lenovo ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 (AMD) or ThinkPad T16
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 or ThinkPad T16
6. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (Intel) or ThinkPad T16
7. Lenovo ThinkPad T15p Gen 3 Intel (15”) or ThinkPad T16
8. Dell Precision 5570 or Precision 5470
9. Dell Precision 3570 or Precision 5470
10. Dell Precision 3470 or Precision 5470

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5470 and Lenovo ThinkPad T16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский