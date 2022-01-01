Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 5560 55 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Dell Precision 5560

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 145-198% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89% Side bezels 8.6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level 34 dB 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms 35 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 400 nits Precision 5560 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 135 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 481 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 +8% 1641 Precision 5560 1525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6277 Precision 5560 +9% 6830 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 +4% 1568 Precision 5560 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6767 Precision 5560 +40% 9504

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 +264% 2.703 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.1 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.