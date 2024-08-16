Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Precision 7670 – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 7670

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Precision 7670
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Dell Precision 7670
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Dell Precision 7670 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670
  • Can run popular games at about 287-392% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Precision 7670

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm
14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.7%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level 34 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% -
Response time 22 ms -
Max. brightness
ThinkPad T16
400 nits
Precision 7670 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.5 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left -
Charge power 65 / 135 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 484 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ThinkPad T16
6277
Precision 7670 +50%
9422
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 96
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS
Precision 7670 +522%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 75.1 dB 91.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

