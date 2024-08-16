Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell Precision 7670 55 out of 100 VS 67 out of 100 Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Dell Precision 7670

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh - 83 Wh 93 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 960 grams less (around 2.12 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 7670 Can run popular games at about 287-392% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 83 against 52.5 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 356 x 258.34 x 22.3-27.45 mm

14.02 x 10.17 x 0.88-1.08 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 920 cm2 (142.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.7% Side bezels 8.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level 34 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 80.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% - Response time 22 ms - Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 400 nits Precision 7670 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 83 Wh 93 Wh Voltage - 11.5 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left - Charge power 65 / 135 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 484 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 12600HX Intel Core i7 12850HX Intel Core i9 12950HX Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 10 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1641 Precision 7670 +5% 1726 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6277 Precision 7670 +50% 9422 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) ThinkPad T16 1568 Precision 7670 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) ThinkPad T16 6767 Precision 7670 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 16 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 96 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS Precision 7670 +522% 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 75.1 dB 91.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.