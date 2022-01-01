Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|100:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|508 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1507
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5813
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +14%
6618
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +23%
1823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5202
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +88%
9759
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
