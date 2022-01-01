You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Battery - 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce MX550 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS

Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm

14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches 359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.6% Side bezels 8.6 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level 34 dB 54.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1393:1 1275:1 sRGB color space 100% 96.1% Adobe RGB profile 80.5% 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% 67.3% Response time 22 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ThinkPad T16 400 nits Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.5 Wh 86 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 0:58 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 / 135 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 1116 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 48 GPU performance ThinkPad T16 2.703 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD) +222% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 75.1 dB 72.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.