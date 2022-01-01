Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 850 grams less (around 1.87 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 (2022, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 122-167% higher FPS
- Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 80 against 52.5 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|359.9 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|944 cm2 (146.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~78.6%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|54.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1393:1
|1275:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|96.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|80.5%
|69.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.1%
|67.3%
|Response time
|22 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|0:58 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|230 / 300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|541 gramm
|1116 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +12%
1641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6277
8219
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +4%
1568
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6767
10604
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|72.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
