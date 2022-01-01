Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkPad T16 or Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) – what's better?

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

55 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
VS
78 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX550 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo ThinkPad T16 and Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 344-469% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 99.9 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ThinkPad T16
vs
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches		 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm
14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.7%
Side bezels 8.6 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level 34 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1393:1 1243:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 80.5% 70.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.1% 69.3%
Response time 22 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 / 135 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 541 gramm 846 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 10 16
Threads 12 24
L3 Cache 12 MB 25 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 150 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 80
GPU performance
ThinkPad T16
2.703 TFLOPS
Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +625%
19.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 48 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 75.1 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 67.7 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

