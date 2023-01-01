Lenovo ThinkPad T16 vs Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 65 against 52.5 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 73% sharper screen – 246 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106.9 vs 143.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
|312 x 221 x 14.9 mm
12.28 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|690 cm2 (106.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|8.6 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|246 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1880 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1393:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|80.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.1%
|-
|Response time
|22 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 135 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|541 grams
|187 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +2%
1641
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6430
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +47%
9427
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ThinkPad T16 +9%
1701
1560
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6721
Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) +59%
10704
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|48 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|75.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 67.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
